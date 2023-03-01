Dog shot in kennel, victims held at gunpoint during home invasion robbery: JSO

Police are asking for the community's help to identify the person pictured here who they say was involved in a home invasion robbery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are looking for three men they say were involved in a home invasion robbery in which a dog was shot and multiple victims were held at gunpoint inside a home.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to an armed home invasion robbery at a home on 103rd Street, west of Old Middleburg Road South. They did not say when the home invasion occurred.

Police said the investigation revealed three male suspects (including the person pictured above) entered the home where the victims were located.

One of the suspects held the victims at gunpoint while property was stolen from inside by the other two suspects, police said. During the home invasion, one of the suspects intentionally fired a round at a dog inside a kennel, striking the dog in the snout, according to JSO.

Efforts to identify the suspects have not been successful and JSO is asking the community for help.

If you know who the pictured person is, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.