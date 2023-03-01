Talks of selling former Superfund site in Clay County sparks concern among homeowners

On Tuesday night, during a meeting of the Clay County Commission, homeowners brought forth their concerns, expressing worry over what could happen if the land ends up in the hands of developers.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Some residents of the Clay County community are calling for leaders to stop the sale of a former Superfund site.

Developers have previously discussed plans to build a subdivision on a piece of land that used to be the old Solite plant. The business was shut down for illegally burning hazardous materials in the 1990s.

On Tuesday night, during a meeting of the Clay County Commission, homeowners brought forth their concerns, expressing worry over what could happen if the land ends up in the hands of developers.

“They have identified toxic chemicals. arsenic, lead, dioxin, and if you’re familiar with Agent Orange — these are not new issues, and cyanide, all having major health issues,” one resident told the commission.

Homeowners are concerned the land has not been properly remediated and they worry about the health implications people could face if homes are built on the land.

Jessica Ladd’s family, including her four young children, live nearby.

“I can tell you from firsthand experience that watching your child fight Cancer is something I would wish on no one. Holding your child’s hand while poison is pumped through their veins to try to save their life is an experience like no other,” Ladd said.

A county spokesperson told News4JAX that they can not stop real estate transactions between private parties. That person did say that, right now, the land is not zoned to be developed residentially — and that is something that commissioners could give input on in the future.

“For 28 years commissioners have been kicking this can down the road,” said a resident who lives near the former superfund site. “The buck needs to stop here. I want you to do something.”

Homeowners say that at minimum, they would like the county to do testing to make sure the property is safe for people to live on.

“You have the power to say no. Make them analyze that property from one end to the other,” said resident Cheryl Tindell. “Prove to me that it’s safe. If so, fine. Develop it.”

News4JAX’s request for a statement from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection was not fulfilled by publication of this article.