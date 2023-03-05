2 organizations offer children books banned at schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two organizations worked together to provide books to children that are banned at schools in Florida and Duval County.

The event was held Saturday by MomsRising.org and JaxbyJax Literary Arts Festival.

Some of the books that were offered included diverse books, such as a biography on Rosa Parks.

Organizers said that they are working together to stop book bans across the state.

“We’re experiencing attempts to ban books in our communities and ban books, and also things called shadow bans. They’re in Duval County in particular. Folks may have already seen books taken off shelves to go thru a review process and are no longer available to our kiddos. But the review process, because it’s so burdensome and takes so long, essentially our kiddos are without the books that represent their own communities and themselves,” said Nina Perez, with MomsRising.org.

Organizers also said they saw several families and children take home a few books with them.