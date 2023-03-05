Alligator euthanized after biting man’s leg in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man in Daytona Beach was sent to the hospital Saturday after being bitten on the leg by an alligator that was later euthanized, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to WKMG, officers responded at 9:42 p.m. to an address on Champions Drive, where they reported an alligator had bitten the man’s upper thigh.

RELATED: Woman at FWC meeting in Jacksonville stresses importance of alligator safety

The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and FWC took the lead in the case, according to police.

In an update Sunday, police said that the man had opened his front door after hearing a noise, thinking that it was someone looking for his son. Instead, the alligator reportedly lunged at the man and bit his leg.

MORE: Alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman as she walked dog

The alligator was located near the front entrance of the house and an FWC trapper was called, according to the update. The trapper euthanized the alligator, police said.