Man shot, killed, 2 stabbed during fight near Northside house party

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a fight on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO deputies said they arrived at the scene on Trout River Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

A man was found shot there and died after being brought to a local hospital, according to JSO.

Deputies also found another man suffering from stab wounds and he was taken to the hospital. Police said that man is expected to survive.

According to JSO Sergeant Mike Russell, about 15 minutes after deputies received a call about the incident, a teenager walked into a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Police believe that person is also involved in the incident.

According to Sgt. Russell, investigators said at least three people were involved in a fight.

Russell said there was a house party going on near the incident location, but they don’t know if the three people were at that party.

JSO detectives were interviewing people who were at that party because police said someone there may have seen what happened.

Right now, no one has been arrested.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened and are not sure if the person responsible is in their custody or is one of the people in the hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.