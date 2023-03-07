Customer service center at new JEA headquarters downtown to open in April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A redesigned customer service center at the new JEA headquarters in downtown will open on April 10, JEA announced Tuesday.

The seven-story, $95-million building at 225 N. Pearl St. will have places for customers to pay their bills, discuss their accounts and learn about ways to save, JEA said. Customers can also pay their bills at new self-service kiosks, which will accept cash, checks, credit and debit cards and mobile wallets.

The customer center and new headquarters is located in the heart of downtown, one block east of the Duval County Courthouse and a short distance from JTA’s Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center. For those arriving by car, JEA will provide parking vouchers for the Duval County Courthouse Garage, 151 Clay St.

“JEA has worked diligently to ensure this move is as seamless as possible for our customers and employees,” said JEA Managing Director & CEO Jay Stowe. “I am looking forward to how our new headquarters will allow JEA to better serve our customers, attract and retain an engaged workforce, and be a catalyst for continued growth in downtown Jacksonville.”

April 7 will be the last day JEA will serve customers at its Church St. Tower location.