Jacksonville adds more e-scooters downtown, expands area they can operate, changes hours of operation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority (DIA) on Tuesday announced updates to its Dockless Mobility Program, better known as the “e-scooter” program.

The city said the updates come on the heels of a successful pilot program that saw nearly 150,000 rides across all vendors from March 2021 until August 2022.

Among the changes, large e-scooter vendors Bird and Lime have been given two-year contracts with the city to operate scooters downtown, and the program is becoming permanent. Also, rental areas have been expanded to Brooklyn on the Northbank, across the St. Johns River and into the Southbank.

During the news conference, DIA CEO Lori Boyer was asked questions about the safety surrounding scooters as well as cost.

Boyer said the vendors pay the city more than $24,000 a year to operate here. She also said when it comes to safety residents shouldn’t be too concerned.

When asked how many accidents happened involving e-scooters during the trial period she wasn’t able to provide concrete numbers. But to reduce risks the city is shortening the hours scooters can be rented as well as other changes:

Hours of operations: 5 a.m. – midnight

Top motor-powered speed of 10 miles per hour when operating on a sidewalk

Top motor-powered speed of 15 miles per hour when operating in the right-of-way

All riders are encouraged to wear a helmet when operating an electric scooter

Riders under 16 must wear a helmet when operating an electric scooter

DIA said data from the pilot program showed that the launch of the program contributed positively to the overall vibrancy of downtown Jacksonville.

”The launch of the e-scooter program has undoubtedly become another step toward expanding mobility options for Downtown residents, workers and visitors — especially as a ‘last mile’ solution to quickly navigate the neighborhood,” said Lori Boyer, CEO of the DIA. “E-scooters have emerged across the country as a healthy, viable and environmentally sustainable transportation alternative. We are excited to continue the program in Downtown Jacksonville through our partnership with electric bike and scooter companies Bird and Lime.”

All equipment can be rented and dropped off at designated, geofenced corrals between 5 a.m. - midnight. To ride with Bird and Lime, users pay $1 to unlock plus a per-minute fee of $0.49.

Lime and Bird will scale up a fleet of 200 e-scooters each over the coming weeks.

The scooters will also be available in the sports and entertainment district.