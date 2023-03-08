Nearly 10-foot-long great white shark shows up 60 miles off the coast of Nassau County

Shark tracked off the coast of Nassau County this week.

A nearly 10-foot-long great white shark was tracked more than 60 miles off the coast of Nassau County on Tuesday morning.

According to OCEARCH, which tags and tracks the movements of the large predators, the shark dubbed “Tancook” has been hanging out along the Florida coast since late last year.

Tancook is a 9-foot-9-inch, 715-pound juvenile white shark that OCEARCH has been tracking since it was tagged in Nova Scotia in 2021.

The last time he was pinged in December he was about 30 miles off the coast of Palm Coast.

In the last 12 months, he has migrated from the coast of North Carolina, all the way to Canada and back down to Florida.

OCEARCH, a nonprofit research group, has been tagging white sharks in the Atlantic Ocean for over a decade in order to collect data on the life-cycle of one of the ocean’s apex predators.

Scot, a 1,600-pound great white shark also being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida around the same time last year.