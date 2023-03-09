Farm Share to distribute food in Lake Butler

Farm Share distributes food to the community through its network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers across Florida.

Farm Share, Florida’s largest food bank, will be distributing food at an event this weekend in Lake Butler.

The nonprofit’s food distribution event with the city of Lake Butler will take place at the city’s community center at 155 Northwest Third Street and will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 8 a.m. until supplies last.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods.

The distribution will be drive-through only, and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

To find a food pantry near you, visit www.farmshare.org/food-pantries.