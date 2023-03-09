Killer swing shoots one anchor up leaderboard in 2nd annual Morning Show Golf Tournament

In honor of The Players Championship, our anchors took part in the second annual Morning Show Golf Championship – this year taking on the greens at Top Golf.

Richard, “Tiger” Nunn was hoping to keep his win streak alive. The always-competitive Jen Waugh was looking to avenge last year’s loss. Golf amateur Amanda DeVoe hoped to prove herself. Bruce Hamilton just showed up to avoid a fine

Vic Micolucci doesn’t golf but loves the movie “Happy Gilmore.” And Melanie Lawson just wanted everyone to have fun.

Reigning champion Richard got things started, and Melanie took some time to get into the swing of things. While Vic and Jen put up early scores.

With some coaching from Jen, Amanda got onto the board after a slow start.

Jen took the lead, much to her delight, but it was a killer shot in extra rounds that put Vic on top of the leaderboard in the end.