More Floridians to travel for spring break this year, AAA says

People walk along the beach, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Cooped-up tourists eager for a taste of Florida's sandy beaches, swaying palm trees and warmer climates are visiting the Sunshine State in droves, topping pre-pandemic levels in recent months. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

If you’re planning to go on a vacation this year, you’re not alone. New survey data from AAA shows more people are planning to go on vacations in 2023 compared to last year.

The survey said 83% of Floridians plan to travel this year. That’s significantly higher than the 61% in 2022.

AAA is also citing a big jump in travel during spring break.

According to the report, 40% of Floridians are planning a spring break vacation, which is up from 26% last year.

“AAA expects one of the busiest spring break travel seasons in years,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Previous spring travel seasons were affected by COVID-19. However, Americans are largely more confident about traveling again, and AAA has seen very strong bookings for beach destinations, cruises and attractions.”

Beach vacations are the most popular among spring breakers, according to AAA’s survey. Florida is the top domestic destination with its beaches, theme parks, and cruise ports. Hawaii is another spring break favorite.

Cruising is also making a big splash this year. Ships leaving from Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Tampa, that are heading to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America, top the list of AAA cruise bookings for spring break.

Cruises sailing to Alaska, Canada, Northern Europe, and the Persian Gulf have also seen a spike in bookings.

AAA travel bookings show a 30% spike in international spring break bookings compared to last year.

Travelers looking for warm weather are flocking to the Caribbean and Mexico or sailing to tropical destinations while enjoying the amenities of a cruise vacation.

Americans are taking advantage of the strong U.S. dollar and the exchange rate in Europe, AAA said.