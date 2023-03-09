OneJax to separate from University of North Florida

The OneJax Institute board has voted unanimously to dissolve its affiliation with the University of North Florida, according to a news release.

The organization is re-activating its independent 501(c)3 nonprofit status.

“OneJax is proud to have been a part of the UNF community and appreciates the mutually beneficial relationship we have enjoyed with the University these past 11 years,” Kyle Reese, OneJax executive director, said in a prepared statement. “The current political climate in our state is impacting every state university, and we do not want the core mission and vision of our 53-year-old organization to be restrained or restricted.”

Funds raised by OneJax have helped the organization offer programs and services aimed at diversity and inclusivity.

According to the news release, referring to the board’s decision, UNF President Moez Limayem said that it’s been his experience that affiliations and collaborations like the one between UNF and OneJax change and shift over time.

“This is not an unusual occurrence,” Limayem said in a prepared statement. “We part as friends, and I wish OneJax well as it continues to pursue its work in the greater Jacksonville community.”

OneJax and the University will be working together to develop a transition plan, the news release says.