Local competitive cheerleading team has chance for historic ‘Triple Crown’ after winning 2 major national competitions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Infinity Allstars’ level seven team, Legacy, is one of only 13 teams in the country who are in the running to win a “Triple Crown,” after recently winning a nationals competition in Dallas.

This is Infinity’s first year having a level seven team, which is comprised of 16- to 29-year-olds. It’s the highest level of cheerleading possible -- and a level seven team has never, in the history of competitive cheer, won a Triple Crown.

But the Legacy cheerleaders have put themselves in a position to do it after winning national titles at Cheer Sport Nationals and NCA Nationals.

They just need one more victory: UCA Nationals this weekend.

As an organization, Infinity Allstars has only achieved a “Triple Crown” of championship titles at Cheer Sport, NCA and UCA nationals once.

It’s not an easy feat, but this team makes executing advanced skills in a routine look easy.

“I’m just so thankful our program has developed and recruited those who are dependable and resilient,” head coach Kimberly Mayo said. “They have genuinely put all they have into this season.”

Team member Marcel Findlay is in his second season on an Infinity team and said Legacy is the most successful and talented team he’s competed on.

“This is an entirely new feeling. These championship wins were my first ever in cheer,” Findlay said. “I think we’re more than ready and this weekend is the biggest competition I’ve had in my life.”

What’s unique about the team is how well they get along, coach Mayo said, which contributes to their success.

“We’ve had a phenomenal season, and I attest that to being a really great vibing team,” Mayo said.

The team will be competing against teams outside of the U.S. this weekend as well.

Legacy also received a bid earlier in the season to Worlds in April.