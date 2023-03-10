TELL US: How much has your homeowner’s insurance increased, how has it affected you and your family?

The homeowners insurance industry is in crisis in Florida. More and more homeowners are getting dropped by their insurance companies, forcing them to pay for Citizens Property Insurance.

This week, Citizens reported it has tripled the number of homeowners it has insured. And whether you have Citizens or some other insurance company, your rates are jumping drastically.

So we want to know how much your homeowner’s insurance has increased, and how has it affected you and your family?

