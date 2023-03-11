Animal advocate from St. Augustine makes trip to earthquake-ravaged Turkey, Syria

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A month after two earthquakes killed more than 55,000 people in Southeastern Turkey and Northwestern Syria, millions of people and pets that were left displaced still need help.

That’s why Mike Merrill, an animal advocate from St. Augustine, made a trip overseas.

“There are echoes of previous crises. Some similarities to Hurricane Dorian. Some similarities to Ukraine. But there are people and animals in need and we’re trying to help,” he said.

When disaster strikes, Merrill and his team typically move in to rescue animals — but this time is a little different. He traveled by himself, teaming up with volunteer rescue groups that he previously worked with in Ukraine.

“There are animals running around in the rubble still,” Merrill said. “There are cats in apartment buildings, and like dogs, they get scared and go into survival mode after a period of time. So, the owners go looking for them, but the cat does not come to them, so they are calling local rescue organizations and we’re working with them. We’re going into some of these buildings and it’s pretty shocking what you see inside.”

Some of the rescues are happening in buildings still standing, but deemed by the government to be unsafe due to cracks in the foundation or walls that have collapsed.

“One of our team members for the U.K. climbed up a balcony to get in because there was no access from the ground floor,” Merrill explained.

Volunteers are also providing vet care to stray animals and pets found injured in the rubble since no local vet offices are open.

In addition to helping animals, Merrill and his group of volunteers are also helping people left displaced.

“We’re handing out hygiene products and humanitarian supplies. We were giving out toothpaste and toothbrushes and it was a mob scene at the van,” Merrill said. “People were so excited to get those things because they have nothing. They lost everything.”

In some spots, shipping containers have been converted into shelters. Merrill said people who have been displaced are living there, under tents or in the street.