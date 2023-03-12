Man convicted of killing Orange Park vet tech to be sentenced Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Michael R. Jackson will appear in court Monday to be sentenced for the raping and killing of 25-year-old Andrea Boyer in 2007.

Jackson was convicted for the second time of murdering Boyer in February.

Jackson has spent nearly two decades in the justice system to get to this point. The process took so long because Jackson was originally convicted and sentenced to death back in 2010.

In his first trial, it took the jurors only 90 minutes to come back with a guilty verdict. But the Florida Supreme Court threw out the verdict after finding Clay County deputies made prejudicial comments on the stand. The pandemic also delayed Jackson’s trial.

After he was found guilty again, a jury declined to recommend the death penalty for Jackson so it’s expected that he would spend the rest of his life in prison.

The judge will determine Jackson’s fate at Monday’s hearing.