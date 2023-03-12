Man killed after crashing into ditch on Old Plank Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 20s died after being ejected from his vehicle Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado west on Old Plank Road around 8:15 p.m. when for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a ditch. The driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department arrived at the scene and said the man had died.

This makes the 40th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of 11:00 p.m., the road is temporarily closed. Officials expect it to reopen in about three hours.