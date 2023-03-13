Arrest made in January deadly shooting

Jacksonville, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a deadly shooting on January 2nd.

Aja Rashaud Bailey, 30, was taken into custody on Friday after an investigation by the JSO Homicide and Crime Unit.

According to a release by JSO, officers found a man with lying in the front yard of a residence on West 31st Street. Members of JFRD also responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

After investigating and based on the evidence gathered, Bailey was identified as the suspect. A warrant was obtained, and he was arrested for murder.