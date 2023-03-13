Clay County sheriff seeks information in reported sexual battery

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook on Monday said deputies responded to a reported sexual battery earlier in the day, and that investigators were working to identify a suspect.

Cook said deputies responded to the area of Blairmore and Blanding boulevards. She said a woman told deputies that man entered the home, forcibly assaulted her and left the area on foot.

“The suspect is described as a white male with red facial hair, approximately 5-foot 10 (inches tall) with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, slide-style sandals and black baggy shorts,” the sheriff said in a video posted to Facebook.

Cook asked anyone who lives in the area to check their cameras. Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.