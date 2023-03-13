Spring Break 2023: Florida gas prices increase once again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices increased last week by 9 cents. Drivers are paying an average price of $3.31 per gallon, and last week they were paying around $3.22 a gallon.

The state average actually rose 11 cents last Thursday, reaching $3.33 per gallon before slipping a couple of cents lower by the weekend.

“Despite last week’s jump at the pump, Florida gas prices are still 27 cents per gallon less than this year’s high, which was recorded at the end of January,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Price hikes like these are common this time of year as spring vacations drive-up gasoline demand, while refineries conduct seasonal maintenance due and switch to Summer gasoline.”

The cheapest gas in the Jacksonville area is the Gate gas station on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park for $2.99, according to Gas Buddy. The second cheapest is the 76 gas station on Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach for $3.11.

Costco and Sam’s Club have cheaper options for gas, but those places require memberships to fill up your tank.