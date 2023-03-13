St. Johns County deputy arrests off-duty JSO officer for DUI, authorities say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An off-duty Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer, who has been employed with the sheriff’s office for nearly 23 years, was arrested for drinking under the influence in St. Johns County Sunday night, JSO said in a news release.

The traffic violation happened around 7 p.m. after he was stopped by a St. Johns County deputy following a speeding violation on U.S. 1 North.

The JSO officer was identified as Craig Soucek, who was driving his personal vehicle. When the deputy pulled over Soucek, the deputy believed he was driving under the influence, so the deputy had a DUI response unit come do a sobriety test, according to the release.

The release said Soucek has been employed with JSO since 1999.

Soucek was administratively reassigned since the case is pending.

This makes the 4th employee arrest in JSO this year.