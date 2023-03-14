Climate change is likely leading to longer pollen season, worsening allergies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The record-breaking warm weather may feel good on your skin, but you may notice you are overwhelmed by allergies.

A new report found that climate change is likely leading to a longer pollen season and worsening allergies.

According to a new Climate Central report, weather and climate trends are worsening allergy season. The data shows earlier spring and longer periods of freeze-free days for parts of the U.S. have meant that plants have more time to flower and release allergy-inducing pollen.

The CDC says people with respiratory illnesses — like asthma — may be more sensitive to pollen. Exposure has been linked to asthma attacks and more people being admitted to the hospital for respiratory problems.

To reduce your exposure when pollen counts are high: start taking allergy medicine early, close doors and windows, and avoid outdoor activity in the early morning when pollen counts are highest.

Remove clothes you’ve worn outside and shower to get the pollen off of your skin and hair.

The Mayo Clinic also suggests keeping indoor air dry with a dehumidifier using a portable high-efficiency particulate air filter in your bedroom and cleaning floors often with a vacuum cleaner that has a HEPA filter.