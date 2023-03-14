FDA approves new nasal spray for migraines

Local neurologist with UF Health, Dr. Ramon Bautista, joins us via zoom to discuss information about a recently approved nasal spray used to treat migranes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Migraine sufferers will soon have something new to try to relieve their headaches fast. Pfizer says the Food and Drug Administration has approved its new nasal spray for adults with migraines.

The drug manufacturer says the spray is called Zavzpret and is considered a rapid rescue treatment.

Related: Doctors say many with migraines go undiagnosed: Here are early warning signs

Pfizer said the nasal spray could relieve migraine pain within 15 minutes.

There are a number of oral medications on the market for migraines and Zavzpret uses the same chemical mechanism as some of them. That’s important because many people with migraines have significant nausea and can’t tolerate medications that they have to swallow.

Zavzpret is also an alternative for people who have heart disease or other conditions preventing them from safely using some other kinds of migraine treatments.

News4JAX spoke with Dr. Ramon Bautista, a local neurologist with UF Health, to discuss information about the recently approved nasal spray. Click the video above to watch the full interview.