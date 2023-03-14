Man faces DUI manslaughter charge in November 2022 crash on Blanding Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested on a charge of DUI manslaughter following a deadly crash in November 2022 on Jacksonville’s Westside, News4JAX learned Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, Jay Padilla, 43, was arrested Saturday following the crash on Blanding Boulevard at Colonial Avenue, which resulted in a woman’s death. Investigators said two passengers in Padilla’s car suffered minor injuries. The driver of the other car was killed.

Padilla showed signs of impairment at the scene, investigators said, and he consented to a blood draw. The results of the test were redacted from the report.