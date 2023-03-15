Man in custody of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dies in jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday issued a news release following the death of an inmate at the John E. Goode Pre-trial Detention Facility.

The Sheriff’s Office said that on Monday, just before 5 a.m., investigators responded to the jail where Mickel Herndon, 54, had reportedly gone to sleep around midnight. Shortly before 4 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office determined, a cellmate found Herndon out of his bunk, slumped against a wall and unresponsive.

Corrections officers responded and attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful, according to the news release. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and confirmed the man had died.

The cause of Herndon’s death was listed as undetermined. Circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, but the Sheriff’s Office said no foul play was suspected.