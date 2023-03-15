Residents of Palatka home injured in dog attack, neighbors say

PALATKA, Fla. – Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon after being attacked by a dog in Palatka, including a woman who was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Neighbors say both people live at the home on Crestwood Avenue and that both were victims of a dog attack.

Anthony Santiago, a neighbor, was around the corner playing basketball when it happened.

“Fire truck came, ambulance came, animal control came. At that point, I knew something was happening,” Santiago said.

“The first thing that goes through my mind is that I have two daughters under the age of 3, and I’m thinking about their safety,” he added. “And I’m perplexed about how your own dog can attack you.”

Santiago said animal control wasted no time in taking possession of the dog.

What led up to the attack remains unclear.

Santiago says there are specific streets in this neighborhood where dogs are not on a leash. He says that although he has never been attacked by one, he’s had unleashed dogs come up to him and bark.