AAA works to reduce drunk driving St. Patrick’s Day weekend with ‘Tow to Go’

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, it’s important that drivers take steps to stay off the road if they are impaired.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays on U.S. roadways.

In 2020, more than 11,000 people died in drunk-driving crashes. Those deaths could have been avoided if the impaired drivers found a safe ride home instead of driving drunk.

AAA’s “Tow to Go” program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road and will continue these efforts this weekend during the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The service is free for anyone, but AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

“AAA’s Tow to Go program has helped improve road safety for a quarter century,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’re proud to be that last line of defense, keeping people from driving impaired. We also remain committed to educating the public that it’s important to find a safe ride before drinking alcohol or taking drugs. This is critical so motorists are not in the position of having to decide if they’re sober enough to drive.”

This program is celebrating a milestone anniversary this year with 25 years of service.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16 to 6 a.m. Monday, March 20.