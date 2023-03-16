Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office starts campaign called ‘Cold Case Spotlight’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is starting a new campaign called “Cold Case Spotlight” and every month they will feature a murder classified as a cold case. This month’s spotlight is on Brandy Lea Beverly.

On Wednesday, February 16, 2000, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5700 block of Connie Jean Road on the city’s westside in reference to a reported death.

Upon arrival, officers located the body of 23-year-old Beverly deceased, appearing to have been beaten and stabbed.

An autopsy conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office concluded Beverly’s death was a homicide.

Homicide and Crime Scene detectives collected and examined available evidence, and followed up on leads for several years. The potential leads were investigated and several people were interviewed, but the case went cold.

Brandy Beverly was mother to four children and was loved by her family.

Anyone having any information related to Brandy Beverly’s death is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.