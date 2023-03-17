Aiden Fucci defense makes new motions ahead of sentencing

JACKSONVILLE , Fla. – Defense for Aiden Fucci has filed multiple motions ahead of his sentencing trial next week.

Fucci pleaded guilty in February to killing St. Johns County schoolmate Tristyn Bailey.

Fucci’s defense lawyer filed a motion asking the judge to prohibit Dr. Gregory Prichard, who is a psychologist, from testifying at the hearing.

The motion says Prichard admitted in his deposition that he could not provide a diagnosis of Fucci without an in-person evaluation. The defense says any opinion Prichard offers would be “rooted in a review of discovery material, not any mental health testing or diagnostics,” making him “unduly prejudicial.”

Fucci’s lawyer also reminded the judge that she has chosen not to present any testimony from a mental health professional, and if Prichard is allowed to testify, she would be compelled to present psychologist Stephen Bloomfield in rebuttal of Prichard’s opinion.

Another motion was filed asking the judge to bar the state from calling witnesses who would testify about Fucci’s behavior while in the Duval County Jail. In January, jail reports obtained News4JAX from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office showed Fucci was involved in multiple disturbances while incarcerated at the jail.

There have also been five letters sent to the judge ahead of the hearing, including a letter from a friend of Tristyn’s grandmother, who said Fucci should never get out of prison.