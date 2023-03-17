Transport yourself back to prehistoric times at ‘Dinosaur Adventure’

Dinosaurs are invading Jacksonville and this weekend you can check them out at the Fairgrounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re looking for something to do with the whole family this weekend, “Dinosaur Adventure” will transport you back to a time when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

This interactive event is being held at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds from March 18-19.

Not only will you be able to learn about dinosaurs, but you can also see life-like versions of dinosaurs. You can even hop on the backs of some of them.

There will also be bounce houses, fossil crafting, themed obstacle courses and shows.

You will also see some of the dino wranglers, like Carnivore Chris, who looks forward to making people smile at these events.

“They come in, they light up, they can hear them before they see them. The kids make this whole event. The whole family can come and enjoy, come out and get educated, get entertained and enjoy your afternoon with the dinosaur adventure,” Chris Plakut said.

For more information on tickets and the event: Home - Dinosaur Adventure

Times:

Saturday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.