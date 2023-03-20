40º

LIVE

Local News

AAA: Oil prices plummet to new 2023 lows

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Morning Show, Money, Oil prices
AAA: Florida gas prices go down as holiday travel begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.Florida gas prices jumped 15 cents per gallon last week, but relief may soon be on the way, AAA reports.

On Sunday, the state average for regular unleaded was $3.46 per gallon. That’s 12 cents less than this year’s high of $3.58 per gallon.

“There were significant losses in the oil market last week which should enable gas prices to move lower again,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The failure of two U.S. banks raised concerns of a global recession that could eventually hamper fuel demand.”

Find Florida Gas Prices

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram