AAA: Oil prices plummet to new 2023 lows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices jumped 15 cents per gallon last week, but relief may soon be on the way, AAA reports.

On Sunday, the state average for regular unleaded was $3.46 per gallon. That’s 12 cents less than this year’s high of $3.58 per gallon.

“There were significant losses in the oil market last week which should enable gas prices to move lower again,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The failure of two U.S. banks raised concerns of a global recession that could eventually hamper fuel demand.”

Find Florida Gas Prices