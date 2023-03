Traffic Alert: Heavy police presence blocks all lanes of New Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The northbound lanes of New Kings Road are blocked due to a homicide investigation, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police announced the closure of all lanes for an “undetermined amount of time” around 6 a.m. on Monday.

Drivers are being detoured to Edgewood and Old Kings Road.

