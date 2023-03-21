Lake City police looking for man accused of stabbing someone with pitchfork

Police are looking for Ryan McCartney in connection to a stabbing incident

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department issued an active warrant Tuesday for attempted second-degree murder charges for a man accused of stabbing a 49-year-old with a pitchfork.

Police are looking for 37-year-old Ryan McCartney in connection to Monday morning’s stabbing incident.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds and has blue eyes and brownish-blondish hair.

According to LCPD, after an investigation, police learned that McCartney was upset after a verbal altercation and threw a pitchfork at the victim. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to the head and neck, police said. McCartney left the scene.

McCartney is considered dangerous and police advise if you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 instead.

If you have any information on this incident, call LCPD at 386-752-4343.