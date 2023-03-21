Man suffers life-threatening injuries in San Jose shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot Tuesday afternoon in San Jose, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they responded around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Mission Court near Toledo Road and Powers Avenue.

According to police, a man in his 30s was shot once in the stomach and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they learned that the man and another person were in a dispute that led to gunfire. Police confirmed Tuesday evening that a suspect was in custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.