🔒 Insiders Only: Win VIP tickets to ‘Arsenic & Old Lace’ at the Alhambra

Enjoy a night of theatre and dining on The Local Station.
We want to send a News4JAX Insider to see a performance of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at one of Jacksonville’s most renowned playhouses.
Win four (4) VIP tickets that will put you at the owner’s table to see one of the funniest dark comedies to date. Mortimer Brewster, a newly married man, goes to visit his sweet maiden aunts and eccentric brother Teddy. Unbeknownst to him, he is about to uncover their dark and hysterical secrets. The play was adapted into a film starring Cary Grant in 1943.
Use the entry form for your chance to win the sweepstakes. We will announce the winner in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Wednesday, March 29.
Lunch & Dinner Menu
COURSE 1
CHOICE OF ONE
Soup
Broccoli and Cheese
Salad
Kale Salad with Onion, Diced Tomato, Pecans, Blueberry, Feta Cheese and Elderberry Vinaigrette *GF*
COURSE 2
CHOICE OF ONE
Italian Sausage
with Lemon Caper Butter Sauce, Rice Pilaf, Asparagus
Slow Roast Corn Beef and Cabbage
with New Potatoes, Mustard Sauce *GF*
Chicken Francese
With Provencal Sauce, Saffron Rice Pilaf and Asparagus
Vegetarian Fettuccini
with Pesto, Fresh Tomato, Spring Peas, Shaved Carrots and Asiago Cheese
COURSE 3
CHOICE OF ONE
Old Fashion Apple Pie
with Whipped Cream
Lemon Bundt Cake
with Sweet Frosting
*Menu subject to change | Gluten-free (GF) & sugar-free desserts available upon request.