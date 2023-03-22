🔒 Insiders Only: Win VIP tickets to ‘Arsenic & Old Lace’ at the Alhambra

A News4JAX Insider can win 4 VIP tickets to see the Alhambra perform "Arsenic and Old Lace".

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Enjoy a night of theatre and dining on The Local Station.

We want to send a News4JAX Insider to see a performance of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at one of Jacksonville’s most renowned playhouses.

Win four (4) VIP tickets that will put you at the owner’s table to see one of the funniest dark comedies to date. Mortimer Brewster, a newly married man, goes to visit his sweet maiden aunts and eccentric brother Teddy. Unbeknownst to him, he is about to uncover their dark and hysterical secrets. The play was adapted into a film starring Cary Grant in 1943.

Use the entry form for your chance to win the sweepstakes. We will announce the winner in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Wednesday, March 29.

Lunch & Dinner Menu

COURSE 1

CHOICE OF ONE

Soup

Broccoli and Cheese

Salad

Kale Salad with Onion, Diced Tomato, Pecans, Blueberry, Feta Cheese and Elderberry Vinaigrette *GF*

COURSE 2

CHOICE OF ONE

Italian Sausage

with Lemon Caper Butter Sauce, Rice Pilaf, Asparagus

Slow Roast Corn Beef and Cabbage

with New Potatoes, Mustard Sauce *GF*

Chicken Francese

With Provencal Sauce, Saffron Rice Pilaf and Asparagus

Vegetarian Fettuccini

with Pesto, Fresh Tomato, Spring Peas, Shaved Carrots and Asiago Cheese

COURSE 3

CHOICE OF ONE

Old Fashion Apple Pie

with Whipped Cream

Lemon Bundt Cake

with Sweet Frosting

*Menu subject to change | Gluten-free (GF) & sugar-free desserts available upon request.

