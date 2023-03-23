JSO: 1 dead and 4 seriously injured in crash in Settlers Landing

Scene of the deadly crash on Schindler Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a head-on crash on Shindler Drive late Wednesday night, according to JSO. A crash that happened minutes before left four people hospitalized with serious injuries, JSO said.

Just before midnight, a Toyota and a Dodge were stopped on Shindler Drive. The Toyota attempted to turn left onto Hipps Drive and was struck by a Honda.

The Honda then continued south and struck the Dodge, head on.

The passenger in the Honda died at the scene, according to JSO.

The drivers of all three vehicles, as well as an additional passenger in the Honda, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic Homicide is currently working to determine fault in the crash.

This crash marks the 44th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.