DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist is in the hospital with critical injuries after colliding with a car on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says a car tried making a left turn onto Otis Road at the same time a motorcycle was crossing into the intersection.

The two crashed just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

The rider was taken to UF Health in critical condition, according to the traffic report.

No one in the car was injured.