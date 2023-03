JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Dames Point Bridge is closed in all directions Sunday afternoon until further notice, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Heckscher Drive and Zoo Parkway, and northbound traffic is being diverted to Merrill Road.

It’s unclear how long the bridge will be closed.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t not provided details as to why the bridge was closed.