78º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

FHP: 1 dead after dump truck overturned on Dunn Avenue; All lanes closed at Bridges Road

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Traffic, Jacksonville, Morning Show
FHP: 1 dead after dump truck overturned on Dunn Avenue; All lanes closed at Bridges Road (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a dump truck overturned on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

All lanes of Dunn Avenue at Bridges Road will be blocked for a while, FHP said.

We will add more to this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram