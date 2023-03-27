FHP: 1 dead after dump truck overturned on Dunn Avenue; All lanes closed at Bridges Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a dump truck overturned on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
All lanes of Dunn Avenue at Bridges Road will be blocked for a while, FHP said.
We will add more to this story once more information becomes available.
Duval County Fatal Crash. Dunn Avenue at Bridges Road. Dump truck overturned. Driver ejected. Pronounced deceased. Dunn Avenue will be blocked for lengthy timeframe. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/2toGJlErCv— FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) March 27, 2023