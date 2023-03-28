Foul play suspected in man’s death near Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a home Tuesday morning on Caliente Drive, near the Arlington neighborhood.

It’s unclear how the man died, according to Sgt. Reed, with the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Foul play was suspected, Reed said. All parties believed to have been involved were detained and they were being interviewed by detectives, the sergeant added.

The incident was said to be isolated.