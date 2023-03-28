Putnam County deputy honored after helping to save life of 3-week-old child

Deputy Hunter Jones received the Sheriff’s Lifesaving Medal in a ceremony with the baby and his family before the Board of County Commissioners.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County Deputy was recognized Tuesday after saving the life of a three-week-old child.

Deputy Hunter Jones received the Sheriff’s Lifesaving Medal in a ceremony with the child and his family before the Board of County Commissioners Tuesday morning. Newborn Calvin Miller went into cardiac arrest in his crib in November after a feeding, his father said.

Deputy Jones responded immediately and performed CPR on the child before they were taken to a hospital.

According to the sheriff, the doctors credited Deputy Jones’ early intervention with saving Calvin’s life.

“Having the opportunity to meet Mr. Hunter for myself and him giving me the opportunity to be the father of this beautiful beautiful boy. I have nothing in this world that I can give to him that would mean as much as it means to me for him giving me this opportunity,” father Jacob Miller said.

Jones said he was never looking to be recognized for what he did.

“It’s why all of us started the job,” Jones said.