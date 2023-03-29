Student detained after report of gun on campus sparks lockdown at Oakleaf High, principal says

Clay County Schools has plan to alleviate crowding at Oakleaf High

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Oakleaf High School was under a code red lockdown Wednesday, prompting concerned messages to the News4JAX newsroom.

According to a message sent to parents by Principal Matthew Boyack, a student reported seeing another student with a firearm on campus, sparking the lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Boyack said the person accused was detained and that the administration and the school resource officer were investigating the incident.

Boyack warned parents that students might not be leaving school on time because of the lockdown.

“As of this moment there is no threat to students or staff,” Boyack said. “Please know, we take every step in keeping all students and staff safe.”

The lockdown comes on the heels of another deadly shooting at a school after three students and three adults were killed Monday at a Nashville Christian school.

A vigil is being held Wednesday night for the victims of the shooting.