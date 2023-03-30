70º

Plastic police: Jacksonville to begin inspecting recycling bins to make sure items can be recycled

Repeat violations can result in the city cutting off service.

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Recycling bin in Jacksonville (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In May, Jacksonville will start inspecting some recycle bins to make sure items placed inside are able to be recycled.

People will be hired by an outside nonprofit firm to go house to house and look at the materials in bins around the city.

When inspectors find items that cannot be recycled, they will leave a notice on the bin. After four times in an eight-week period, if there is still a problem, the city will stop picking up the recycling bin.

The city said it made the decision because 20% of the items that are put in recycling bins end up in the landfill, which can be costly.

