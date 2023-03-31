No Kidding! Baby goat born at Clay County Fair needs a name 🐐

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – We know you’ll get a kick out of this story. We sure did!

News4JAX reporter Erik Avanier sent us a photo Thursday night of a newly born goat at the Clay County Agricultural Fair.

The adorable kid (pictured above) is a girl, and her owners are looking for a little help giving her a name.

Clay County Fair now open

The Clay County Fair opened Thursday afternoon and runs until April 9 at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs.

News4JAX meteorologist Richard Nunn cut the ribbon on Opening Day after getting his own behind-the-scenes visit at the fair, including an up-close encounter with baby goats! Watch the video below:

Clay County Agricultural Fair Executive Director Tasha Hyder said the fair will feature 12 new food options and five new rides this year.

She rode down what she laughingly renamed “Richard Nunn’s Boardwalk” with Nunn on Thursday morning, cataloging all the delicious (and unusual) fair food traditions: from fried butter to just about anything on a stick.

“You know, when it comes to the fair, one of the four food groups is ‘on a stick,’” Nunn said, riding next to Hyder on mobility scooters.

In addition to the food and midway rides, the fair features concerts, tractor pulls, pig races and more.

“We’re so excited. We worked really hard on this lineup and we’re just really excited to share it with everyone that’s coming out,” Hyder said.

On Wednesday, county officials held a news conference about the fair and asked everyone headed to the fairgrounds over the next 11 days to bring their patience -- because traffic will be heavy on State Road 16.

Sheriff Michelle Cook said drivers not planning to go to the fair are asked to use alternate routes to SR 16 to help with traffic and anyone planning to attend the fair is asked to download the SaferWatch app if they don’t already have it.

For more information on the fair, go to https://www.claycountyfair.org/.

