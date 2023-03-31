St. Pete police searching for missing 2-year-old after mom found dead

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers in Pinellas County are searching for a 2-year-old boy after his mother was found dead in her St. Petersburg apartment on Thursday.

Talen Mosley and his mother, Pashun Jeffery, were last seen Wednesday evening on the 11600 block of 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.

Around 9:30 that night, neighbors heard loud noises coming from their apartment.

The next day when family members tried reaching out to the pair, they couldn’t get in touch with them.

That’s when they asked the apartment staff to check in.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the body of 20-year-old Jeffery was discovered around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday by apartment staff.

Talen Mosley is described as:

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 2′00″

Weight: 30lbs

Police said he is not with his father.

Anyone with information should immediately contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-892-7780.