Man killed in fiery early morning crash on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 53-year-old man is dead following a fiery early Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FHP report, just before 3 a.m., a 30-year-old man was driving in the left lane on I-95 south near mile marker 336 when his pick-up truck became disabled, causing him to block the roadway.

The 53-year-old man hit the pick-up truck, which caused the truck to spin into the median and also caused his car to catch fire on impact.

He died on the scene. The pick-up truck driver was uninjured, according to the report.

The report stated that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.