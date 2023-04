JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All southbound lanes on Interstate 295 near the Atlantic Boulevard exit are closed Saturday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene. JSO has reported injuries.

Traffic has been at a standstill since just before noon, according to the FL511 website. As of 2:30 p.m., lanes were still closed.

All traffic is being diverted to Atlantic Boulevard.

Drivers should avoid the area.