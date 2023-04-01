78º

Traffic Update: Hart Bridge reopened after police investigation

Staff, News4JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Hart Bridge has been reopened after it was closed Saturday evening following a police investigation.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still working around the area.

JSO did not provide any further details.

