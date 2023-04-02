Lines of traffic on SR- 16 not stopping fair fun this year

Cars lined up on SR 16 to get to the Clay County Fair

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – With the Clay County Fair being back in town, the concern about traffic on State Road 16, which is the only road to get in and out of the fair, has also returned as fairgoers make their way to the fun.

Last year at peak times, it took hours for some drivers to get onto the grounds. This year, some drivers said that took less time.

On average most fairgoers said it took them about 20 minutes to make it to the fairgrounds, which was the same time it took the News4JAX crew. There were a few cars that couldn’t stand the wait and turned around.

“The traffic kept moving,” Sanita told News4JAX.

Most people said the wait was “quick.”

“It was really quick. I was surprised because we were pretty backed up,” Ricardo Gamino said.

“We got in pretty quick,” Tanesha said.

However, this wasn’t the case last year.

“The initial wait like waiting in line before we even made it to the entrance was at least two hours. It was hot. The kids were tired. We didn’t feel like waiting anymore, so we ended up driving away,” Sanita said.

“The traffic was crazy to get in and it’s not that fun when you’re waiting in traffic that long. It was an hour and forty-five minutes plus to get in,” William Vanderwilt said.

Some believe organizers got involved and wanted to make sure people didn’t have to wait long to get into the fair.

“I think it’s more organized this year. Especially will all the officers out directing it. It’s just running smooth,” Sanita said.

The addition of an overpass just west of the fairgrounds is intended to help move traffic along in the area as well.

The expansion of the First Coast Expressway is projected to be completed in 2025.