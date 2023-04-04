12 sea turtles return home after rehabbing at Georgia Sea Turtle Center

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Twelve rehabilitated turtles were released Tuesday morning at Jekyll Island in Glynn County, Georgia.

Eight Kemp’s Ridley turtles were treated for hypothermia and pneumonia before being released. Four green sea turtles were in rehab for hypothermia, being hit by boats, or getting trapped in fishing lines.

Many turtles had been at the center for several months — some since August of last year.

News4JAX viewers watched the release on-air during The Morning Show. If you missed it, click the play button on the video above.

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center was developed as an institution devoted to rehabilitating injured sea turtles and preserving the delicate balance of the oceanic ecosystem. It is Georgia’s only sea turtle rehabilitation and education center. Click here for more information.